Hall (hamstring) will practice Wednesday after the Bears designated him to return from injured reserve.

The Bears will thus have a 21-day window to evaluate Hall's health in practices before adding him to the 53-man roster or leaving him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Given that the second-year cornerback has been sidelined since the preseason finale, Hall will likely need more than a week of practice time to regain conditioning, so it seems rather unlikely that he'll be activated in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.

