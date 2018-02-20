Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Receives probation for 2017 incident
Hall received six months' probation Feb. 6 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges related to a March 2017 incident in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Though Hall's legal situation is now resolved, it remains to be seen if he'll be subject to further discipline from the Bears or the NFL. Hall, a 2016 fourth-round pick, appeared in two games last season after being activated from injured reserve in early December following an extended absence due to a hamstring issue.
