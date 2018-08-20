Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Suspended for Week 1
Hall has received a one-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, Adam Hoge of WGNRadio.com reports.
Hall originally plead guilty to disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges related to a March 2017 incident, receiving six months' probation in February as a result. He'll be eligible to return to the Bears' active roster one day after the team's regular season opener against the Packers on Sep. 9.
More News
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Receives probation for 2017 incident•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Appears in two games•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Activated from IR•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Designated for return from IR•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Arrested Saturday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...