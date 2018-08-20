Hall has received a one-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, Adam Hoge of WGNRadio.com reports.

Hall originally plead guilty to disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges related to a March 2017 incident, receiving six months' probation in February as a result. He'll be eligible to return to the Bears' active roster one day after the team's regular season opener against the Packers on Sep. 9.