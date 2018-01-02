Bears' Demarcus Ayers: Signs reserve/future contract
The Bears signed Ayers to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Ayers, a 2016 seventh-rounder, most recently played for the Steelers in 2016 when he appeared in two games in which he racked up six receptions, 53 receiving yards and one touchdown. He'll likely need an impressive offseason in order to have a chance at making the final roster, however.
More News
-
Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: Shows no ill-effects from off season surgery•
-
Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: Undergoes core-muscle surgery Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: First career touchdown in win•
-
Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: First career reception Sunday•
-
Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: Promoted to active roster•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...