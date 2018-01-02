The Bears signed Ayers to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Ayers, a 2016 seventh-rounder, most recently played for the Steelers in 2016 when he appeared in two games in which he racked up six receptions, 53 receiving yards and one touchdown. He'll likely need an impressive offseason in order to have a chance at making the final roster, however.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories