Walker posted two tackles and a sack in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Playing on the fourth team in his seven-year career, Walker played a career-high 688 snaps, which was 258 more snaps than the next highest total. From a productivity standpoint, the veteran defensive end totaled 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Going into his age-29 season, Walker has two years remaining on his contract with the Bears. If he retains his role in the defense, Walker will be a low-ceiling IDP option.