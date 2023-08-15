Walker is expected to be a key part of the revamped Chicago defense this season, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After recording seven sacks last year, the Bears signed Walker in free agency. However, he doesn't project to be a team's primary pass rusher. Once the team added Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, that potentially puts Walker in a better situation with less attention spent on him by opposing offensive lines. This gives him a fair chance to have another productive season in the sack column.