Walker tallied a sack and four tackles in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday.
Not only did Walker get his first sack of the season, but this was the first time he had more than two tackles in a game. He'll likely be a low-floor IDP with occasional upside games going forward.
