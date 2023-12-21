Walker (shin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The veteran defensive end popped up on Chicago's injury report Wednesday with a shin issue, but it seems as if he's already been able to move past it, as he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Walker has had a solid season thus far, appearing in 14 games and logging 24 total tackles, 2.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss.
