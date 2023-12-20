Walker (leg) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Walker played a season-high 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss at Cleveland, so it's not immediately clear when he picked up the leg issue. He'll probably need to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
