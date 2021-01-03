Harris (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Harris was unavailable Week 16 as the Bears got a win in Jacksonville, but he provided a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday of this week to follow up a full session Wednesday. The 29-year-old has officially received the green light for Chicago's regular-season finale, meaning he'll stay with just one game absence on the year. He enters the divisional tilt against Green Bay with seven catches for 45 yards over 14 appearances this season.