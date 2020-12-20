site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-demetrius-harris-dealing-with-ankle-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Demetrius Harris: Dealing with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to an ankle injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday's divisional matchup. J.P. Holtz will operate as Chicago's third tight end if Harris can't retake the field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read