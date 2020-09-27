site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Demetrius Harris: Hauls in three passes
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Harris caught three passes for 15 yards in the Bears' 30-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Harris now has seen five targets on the season, and his three receptions represent his only production over the first three games of 2020. Based on his current usage, his fantasy value is extremely low.
