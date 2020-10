Harris caught two of three targets for 15 yards during Monday's loss to the Rams.

The 29-year-old played only 18 of 63 offensive snaps, so he was moderately involvement in the passing game despite limited snaps. It was Harris' lowest snap total of the year as he continues to operate in a depth role. He has seven catches for 45 yards through seven games and is unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy even if starter Jimmy Graham were to suffer an injury.