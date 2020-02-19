Play

Harris signed a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris was cut by the Browns on Monday, and he wasted little time in agreeing to terms with the Bears. The 28-year-old tight end, who previously spent time with head coach Matt Nagy while in Kansas City, now joins a Chicago tight end corps that's struggled to attain consistency with Trey Burton (hip) and Adam Shaheen (foot) in back-to-back seasons. He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns across 15 games in Cleveland last year.

