Tuggle signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Tuggle played in 12 contests for the University of Ohio last season, getting 138 carries for 804 yards and seven touchdowns, while also collecting 16 catches for 156 yards, with two more touchdowns through the air. Tuggle chipped in on kick returns as well, with a total of 495 yards on 24 attempts, plus a touchdown. With no obvious option behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on the Bears running back positional depth chart, Tuggle could earn himself a roster spot if he impresses in camp.