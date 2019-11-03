Coach Matt Nagy said Sunday that Bush didn't play in Sunday's game against the Eagles due to an illness, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Bush was thought to be a healthy scratch for Week 9 before Nagy's comments, and had seen snaps in every game to this point. If the 2016 fourth-round pick can shake off the ailment, he'll likely be back in his usual depth role for Week 10 against Detroit.

