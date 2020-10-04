site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Deon Bush: Done for the day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bush will not return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a hamstring injury, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Bush was ruled out of Sunday's contest early in the fourth quarter. The rotational safety will face a quick turnaround if he wants to get healthy for Thursday's upcoming game against the Buccaneers.
