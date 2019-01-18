Bush had eight solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 15 games this season.

Bush played only 42 defensive snaps for the season through Week 15, but took over as a starter at safety after Eddie Jackson's ankle injury. Bush then started the final three games of the season -- including the wild-card loss to the Eagles -- and played well as a fill-in. the 25-year-old remains under contract for 2019 and is likely to serve in a reserve role at safety, though one the starting positions remains a question mark with Adrian Amos headed for free agency.

