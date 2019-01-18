Bears' Deon Bush: Finishes season as fill-in starter
Bush had eight solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 15 games this season.
Bush played only 42 defensive snaps for the season through Week 15, but took over as a starter at safety after Eddie Jackson's ankle injury. Bush then started the final three games of the season -- including the wild-card loss to the Eagles -- and played well as a fill-in. the 25-year-old remains under contract for 2019 and is likely to serve in a reserve role at safety, though one the starting positions remains a question mark with Adrian Amos headed for free agency.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...