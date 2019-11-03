Bush is a healthy scratch Week 9 against the Eagles, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Bush has seen snaps on defense in each game this season, though most of his work has been on special teams. HIs absence sets up Deandre Houston-Carson and Sherrick McManis as the backup safeties behind starters Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

