Bush (hamstring) was a full participant at Bears' practice Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Bush injured his hamstring in the team's season opener, and was ultimately unable to play in Week 2. He is seemingly back to full health now, and figures to return to his his special teams role Sunday against the Steelers barring any setbacks.

