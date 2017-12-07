Bears' Deon Bush: No limitations Wednesday
Bush (ankle) was a full participant at the Bears practice Wednesday.
Bush sat out Sunday's loss to the 49ers after not participating at practice Friday, but appears fully healthy this week. The 24-year-old could potentially have a larger role in Sunday's game against the Bengals with fellow safeties Adrian Amos (hamstring) and Deandre Houston-Carson (ankle) still nursing injuries.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.