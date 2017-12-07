Bush (ankle) was a full participant at the Bears practice Wednesday.

Bush sat out Sunday's loss to the 49ers after not participating at practice Friday, but appears fully healthy this week. The 24-year-old could potentially have a larger role in Sunday's game against the Bengals with fellow safeties Adrian Amos (hamstring) and Deandre Houston-Carson (ankle) still nursing injuries.

