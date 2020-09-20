site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Deon Bush: Picks off pass
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
1 min read
Bush intercepted a pass while adding one tackle in Chicago's 17-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Although Bush helped Chicago win the game by picking off a pass, he's still second on the depth chart at strong safety, and he's not likely going to see enough snaps to be a regular contributor in IDP leagues.
