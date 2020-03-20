Play

Bush signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Bears on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bush has spent the entirety of his four-year career as a depth safety and key special-teams asset in Chicago, so it's no surprise to see the team keep him in house for 2020. However, the 26-year-old doesn't offer much in the way of IDP value.

