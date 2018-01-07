Bush recorded six tackles in 13 games during his second NFL season.

Bush saw significant time at safety as a rookie in 2016, but with the Bears having drafted Eddie Jackson, he saw just 86 snaps this year. He'll enter the third year of a four-year contract, but unless the depth chart has some changes, he'll likely see most of his work on special teams.

