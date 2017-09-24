Bears' Deonte Thompson: Catches one pass in Sunday win
Thompson caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.
Thompson was targeted just twice as Chicago played most of this contest with a lead, and as a result, they leaned heavily upon their rushing attack. He'll have potential for solid fantasy production in weeks that Chicago finds themselves playing from behind, though he should be viewed as a depth option in most leagues.
More News
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Steps up production in Week 2 loss•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Posts 15 yards in Week 1•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Sees action with starters in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Scores return touchdown in Saturday's victory•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Productive as receiver and returner Thursday•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Re-signs with Bears•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...