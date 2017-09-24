Play

Thompson caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

Thompson was targeted just twice as Chicago played most of this contest with a lead, and as a result, they leaned heavily upon their rushing attack. He'll have potential for solid fantasy production in weeks that Chicago finds themselves playing from behind, though he should be viewed as a depth option in most leagues.

