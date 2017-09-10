Bears' Deonte Thompson: Posts 15 yards in Week 1
Thompson caught one pass for 15 yards in Chicago's Week 1 loss to the Falcons.
Thompson was on the field for the majority of snaps after Kevin White was lost to a collarbone injury, but he saw just two targets while also returning two kickoffs for an additional 47 yards. It wouldn't be a major surprise if he found himself in the starting lineup if White is forced to miss time, and should he see increased snaps along with his kick-return duties, that would certainly increase his fantasy value in leagues that reward points for return yardage.
