Thompson brought in five of nine targets for 44 yards and added 27 yards on his sole kickoff return in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.

Thompson currently slots in as the Bears' No. 2 wideout, and considering the overall play of QB Mike Glennon on Thursday, his final stat line was actually a serviceable one. Thompson's reception total was a team high, as were his nine targets. The 28-year-old also logged four receptions and a touchdown back in Week 2, and his production against the Packers already has him halfway to the career-best 22 grabs he tallied last season. While Thompson isn't going to be on fantasy radars outside of very deep leagues for the time being, sheer volume and opportunity may render him a serviceable option in PPR formats that also count return yards as the season unfolds. He'll look to continue producing against the Vikings in Week 5.