Bears' Deonte Thompson: Productive as receiver and returner Thursday
Thompson caught five of eight targets for 64 yards and added 88 yards on three kickoff returns Thursday against the Broncos.
Thompson did the majority his damage as a receiver with the backups, though he did spend time on the field with the starters when the team went to three-receiver sets. As a returner, his biggest play was a 44-yard return that reminded fantasy managers of the success he had as the sixth-best punt returner in the league last year. His most consistent fantasy value should come from returning kicks, but he's certainly capable of chipping in as a receiver when he's pressed into action on offense.
