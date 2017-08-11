Thompson caught five of eight targets for 64 yards and added 88 yards on three kickoff returns Thursday against the Broncos.

Thompson did the majority his damage as a receiver with the backups, though he did spend time on the field with the starters when the team went to three-receiver sets. As a returner, his biggest play was a 44-yard return that reminded fantasy managers of the success he had as the sixth-best punt returner in the league last year. His most consistent fantasy value should come from returning kicks, but he's certainly capable of chipping in as a receiver when he's pressed into action on offense.