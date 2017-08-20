Bears' Deonte Thompson: Scores return touchdown in Saturday's victory
Thompson returned a missed field goal for a touchdown Saturday against the Cardinals.
Although Thompson wasn't used in the passing game, after being used in that capacity in the first preseason game, his impact was felt as he returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a score. Although he'll occasionally contribute as a receiver, he'll have value in fantasy leagues that use kickoff return yardage, as he's one of the better return men in the NFL.
