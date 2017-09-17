Bears' Deonte Thompson: Steps up production in Week 2 loss
Thompson brought in four of five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers. He also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards.
Thompson had managed just one catch in the opener versus the Falcons, but he stepped up his play in Sunday's blowout loss. The 28-year-old receiver was responsible for the Bears' only points on the day, bringing in a 14-yard scoring pass from Mike Glennon with 1:43 remaining. While Thompson has never eclipsed 22 receptions or 249 yards at the NFL level -- numbers he achieved last season -- the decimated state of the Chicago wideout corps could afford him the opportunity to generate career-best production in 2017. For the time being, he'll continue to serve as a complementary presence alongside the top duo of Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton (finger), the latter who could make his season debut in Week 3.
