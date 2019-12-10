Play

Bond signed a contract with the Bears on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bond was suspended four games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance earlier in the season, after he was cut by Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old has suited up in 29 games in his NFL career and logged 39 tackles (31 solo).

