Duvernay agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Bears, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Duvernay joins Chicago as a return specialist capable of also contributing in a depth role at wide receiver behind DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus. He suited up for 13 regular-season games with Jacksonville in 2024 but was cut by the team early March in order to clear up cap space. Duvernay is unlikely to emerge as a significant contributor on offense for Chicago and therefore holds little fantasy value, aside from unique formats that allot a premium to return yardage.