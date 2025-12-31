Duvernay failed to haul in his lone target while playing 11 of 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers. He also returned a kickoff for 29 yards.

The two-time Pro Bowl return man will continue to offer most of his value to the Bears on special teams, but he was needed to take on more reps than usual as a depth receiver in Week 17 since Rome Odunze (foot) and Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) were inactive for the contest. While Zaccheaus should be back for Week 18 against the Lions, Odunze is more uncertain to play, and the Bears could be down another receiver in Luther Burden, who sustained a quadriceps injury in the loss to San Francisco. If the Bears are without both Odunze and Burden in Week 18, Duvernay could once again be called upon to serve as the team's No. 4 wideout behind DJ Moore, Zaccheaus and Jahdae Walker.