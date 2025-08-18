Bears' Devin Duvernay: Suffers pregame injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duvernay (undisclosed) suffered a pregame injury before Sunday's 38-0 preseason win over the Bills, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Duvernay did not appear in the contest after sustaining an undisclosed injury before kickoff. The wide receiver will have a shorter turnaround before Friday's preseason finale with the Chiefs, so his status will be worth monitoring at practice.
