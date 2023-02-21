Bears' Dieter Eiselen: Inks new deal By RotoWire Staff Feb 21, 2023 at 6:38 pm ET • 1 min read The Bears re-signed Eiselen on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.Eiselen operated as a depth piece on Chicago's offensive line this past campaign, and he's now slated to remain with the team heading into the 2023-24 season. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.