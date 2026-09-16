Thieneman logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense during the Bears' 59-37 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Thieneman, a first-round selection of the Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft, made his regular-season debut Sunday in what turned out to be the highest-scoring Week 1 contest in NFL history. Thieneman did his part, leading the Bears in tackles while playing all 68 defensive snaps and playing 17 more snaps on special teams. The rookie figures to be busy this season if the Bears' secondary doesn't show improvement, though the team was without fellow safety Xavier Woods (groin) against Carolina.