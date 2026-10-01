Thieneman registered six tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Thieneman picked off Andy Dalton on a pass intended for Dontayvion Wicks in the end zone, and the Bears' offense capitalized on the turnover with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal by Cairo Santos to extend Chicago's lead to 10-0. Thieneman has played every single defensive snap through the first three regular-season games of his NFL career, and his 15 solo tackles are tied for seventh-most in the league.