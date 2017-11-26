Sims (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sims missed the Bears' last two games while battling a fairly serious illness, but he took part in all of the team's practices in some capacity this week, resulting in him gaining clearance to play. Prior to missing time while he was under the weather, Sims was the top backup to Zach Miller, who has since been shut down for the season after suffering a gruesome knee injury Oct. 29 against the Saints. A starting role could await for Sims, but he may have to settle for sharing duties at tight end with rookie Adam Shaheen, who hauled in six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks.