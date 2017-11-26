Bears' Dion Sims: Active Sunday vs. Eagles
Sims (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sims missed the Bears' last two games while battling a fairly serious illness, but he took part in all of the team's practices in some capacity this week, resulting in him gaining clearance to play. Prior to missing time while he was under the weather, Sims was the top backup to Zach Miller, who has since been shut down for the season after suffering a gruesome knee injury Oct. 29 against the Saints. A starting role could await for Sims, but he may have to settle for sharing duties at tight end with rookie Adam Shaheen, who hauled in six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...