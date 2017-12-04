Bears' Dion Sims: Another quiet outing in Week 13
Sims caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Sims saw two of the three targets that Mitchell Trubisky threw to his tight ends, as Chicago attempted only 15 passes. With a total of 17 yards over his last four games, and with one game with more than 17 yards on the season, he doesn't get enough volume to be a reliable fantasy option.
