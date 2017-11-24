Sims (illness) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

After missing every practice and both games the past two weeks, Sims returned as a limited participant Wednesday and repeated the feat Thursday. His step forward Friday suggests he's on track for Sunday, though it shouldn't be assumed until the Bears release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. With rookie second-round pick Adam Shaheen looking good in Sims' absence, the veteran may find himself sharing snaps and targets, just as he did when Zach Miller (knee) was healthy.