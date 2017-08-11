Bears' Dion Sims: Catches one pass in preseason opener
Sims caught his only target for six yards Thursday against the Broncos.
The Bears started the game with three tight ends on the field, and Sims was always in the game when the team used more than one tight end. However, he served as the primary blocker while Zach Miller was split out from the formation as a receiver. Unless something changes during the course of the preseason, this will likely be his role during the regular season.
