Sims caught one pass for nine yards in the Bears Week 15 loss to the Lions.

As often is the case, Sims primarily served as a blocker, and he was only targeted a single time despite Mitchell Trubisky throwing the football 46 times. With 15 or fewer yards in five of his last six games, he hasn't been a strong fantasy option this year.

