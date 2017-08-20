Play

Sims caught his only target for 13 yards in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals.

For the second week in a row, Sims was used primarily as a blocker. However, his reception came on a designed play when the quarterback was sent on a rollout while Sims found an ocean of space that allowed him to convert a first down. He'll likely enter the season as a blocker with limited opportunities in the passing game.

