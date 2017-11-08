Sims didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In the wake of the Bears' Week 9 bye, Sims sits atop the TE depth chart following Zach Miller's season-ending knee injury. After Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher in the team's last game Oct. 29 at New Orleans, Sims proceeded to earn 40 of 67 offensive snaps, which he utilized to record a season-high three catches (on five targets) for 15 yards. Assuming the illness dissipates by the weekend, Sims will serve as the No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Packers, backed up by rookie Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown.