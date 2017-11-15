Sims didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Head coach John Fox told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times that Sims has been ill for two full weeks at this point. While the tight end has resumed working out, Fox considers him "day to day," per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. With two practices remaining this week, Sims' presence at one or both of them would bode well for a return Sunday against the Lions.