Sims was held without a catch while seeing just one target in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Sims assumed his usual role as the primary blocking tight end for the Bears, while Zach Miller was targeted nine times. Sims likely will see the majority of his production as a goal-line option in the Chicago's passing attack, making him a fantasy option with limited upside.

