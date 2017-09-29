Bears' Dion Sims: Hauls in lone target in Week 4
Sims caught one pass for eight yards in Thursday's defeat to the Packers.
As usual, Sims was used primarily as a blocker while rarely running a pass route. With five targets and 11 receiving yards on the season, he's barely a fantasy factor.
