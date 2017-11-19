Bears' Dion Sims: Not suiting up
Sims (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions.
Sims rose to the top of the tight end depth chart following Zach Miller's season-ending knee injury, but has been unable to take advantage of the opportunity due to injury concerns of his own. With Sims sitting out his second straight game, look for Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown to split the bulk of tight end snaps in Week 11. It was Brown that saw more offensive snaps last week against the Packers, but Shaheen had 18 more receiving yards despite one less target.
