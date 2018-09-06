Sims (concussion) is not on Tuesday's initial injury report for the regular-season opener against the Packers, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sims remained in the concussion protocol into late August, but some additional rest appears to have moved him out of it. He should serve as the top backup to offseason acquisition Trey Burton, coming off a 15-catch 2017 campaign.

