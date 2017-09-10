Bears' Dion Sims: Posts 31-yard effort in Week 1
Sims caught two passes for 31 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Falcons.
Sims was used in his expected role as a blocking tight end, but he also saw three targets, which was one less than Zach Miller, who is the primary receiving tight end. Although he's unlikely to see a high-volume role, he could be a useful depth option in fantasy leagues while also carrying upside as a potential weapon in the red zone.
